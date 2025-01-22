Rasmus Ristolainen News: Scores game-winning goal Tuesday
Ristolainen scored a goal while adding four shots and a hit in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Ristolainen found the back of the net for the first time since Oct. 26, when he recorded a goal and an assist in a 7-5 win over Minnesota. It was a goal in a huge moment, though, as it gave the Flyers the win with only 26 seconds left in overtime. The blueliner isn't much of a contributor on offense since he's notched only 13 points (two goals, 11 helpers) in his 48 regular-season appearances, so his fantasy value is mainly limited to formats that reward physicality stats such as hits (78) and blocked shots (74).
