Rasmus Ristolainen News: Two helpers Monday

Ristolainen notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

The veteran blueliner helped set up tallies by Bobby Brink in the first period and Garnet Hathaway in the second as the Flyers built a 3-0 lead. The power-play point was only Ristolainen's second of the season, but both of them have come in January as he's taken on a larger role with the man advantage. Through 13 appearances this month, he's delivered a goal and six points with 23 shots on net, 23 hits, 22 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating.