Rasmus Sandin News: Provides assist in win

Sandin notched an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Jakob Chychrun (upper body) landed on injured reserve Saturday, so Sandin is in line for a larger role. He saw 20:37 of ice time in the blowout win -- that's his second-highest total in 10 contests this season. Sandin has five helpers, 11 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating so far, and if he can stay on the second power-play unit, he should have an easier path to offense.