Reilly Smith headshot

Reilly Smith News: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Smith will be out of the Rangers' lineup against Washington on Wednesday for roster management, per NHL.com.

Smith seems to be a lock to be traded ahead of Friday's deadline and will now be sitting in the press box for the third straight game. The 33-year-old winger is currently mired in an 11-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 23 versus the Flyers. Depending where he ends up, Smith could be in line for power-play minutes in addition to a top-six role.

