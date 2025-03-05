Reilly Smith News: Won't play Wednesday

Smith will be out of the Rangers' lineup against Washington on Wednesday for roster management, per NHL.com.

Smith seems to be a lock to be traded ahead of Friday's deadline and will now be sitting in the press box for the third straight game. The 33-year-old winger is currently mired in an 11-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 23 versus the Flyers. Depending where he ends up, Smith could be in line for power-play minutes in addition to a top-six role.