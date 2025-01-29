Rickard Rakell News: Helps out in overtime

Rakell notched an assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Rakell has a helper in four of his last five outings. His helper was a timely one in this contest, as he drew the secondary assist on Sidney Crosby's game-winning goal in overtime. Rakell is now at 23 goals, 20 assists, 131 shots on net, 88 hits, 60 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 52 appearances. Aside from the plus-minus rating and a lack of PIM (10), he's been a strong all-around producer in a top-six role this season.