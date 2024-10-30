Riley Stillman Injury: Back with team
Stillman (lower body) rejoined the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Stillman has dealt with a lower-body injury since late September and began the season on the injured non-roster list. He was away from the team over the past few weeks but was still skating during that time, and he donned a regular jersey during Wednesday's practice session. It's not yet clear when the 26-year-old will be cleared for game action, but it's possible that he's sent to AHL Chicago once he's deemed fully healthy.
