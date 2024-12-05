Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Thomas headshot

Robert Thomas News: Leads charge with three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Thomas scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Thomas' tally gave the Blues a 2-0 lead in the first period, and he also set up Pavel Buchnevich for a go-ahead goal in the third and Colton Parayko's game-winner in overtime. This was Thomas' second multi-point effort in a row. He's scored in three of the last four games and has added six helpers over eight contests since he returned from a broken ankle. The center is up to four goals, 11 assists, 33 shots on net and 17 blocked shots through 15 outings.

Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now