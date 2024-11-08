Roman Josi News: Lends power-play assist

Josi notched a power-play assist, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

All three of Josi's points over four games in November have come on the power play. The 34-year-old has eight points this season, six of which have come with the man advantage as the Predators have struggled with consistency at even strength. The Swiss blueliner has added 58 shots on net, 17 hits and 26 blocked shots, but the team's struggles have also saddled him with a minus-12 rating across 14 games.