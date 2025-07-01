Ronnie Attard News: Secures two-way deal

Attard inked a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Attard failed to make an NHL appearance last year despite spending time with both the Flyers and Oilers organizations. While he went pointless in seven games with AHL Lehigh Valley, the Michigan native managed seven goals and 10 assists in 59 regular-season tilts with AHL Bakersfield. A depth option for the Avs, Attard figures to start the year in the minors.