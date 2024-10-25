Ryan Hartman Injury: Slated to miss two more games

Hartman (upper body) has returned to Minnesota, signaling that he'll miss the final two games of the Wild's road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Friday.

Hartman has already missed the last three games due to an upper-body injury, and he'll remain sidelined for Saturday's contest against Philadelphia and Tuesday's matchup against Pittsburgh. It's not yet clear when the Wild expect him to return to action, but it seems as though the earliest he'll be in the mix to do so will be Nov. 1 against Tampa Bay.