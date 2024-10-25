Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ryan Hartman headshot

Ryan Hartman Injury: Slated to miss two more games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Hartman (upper body) has returned to Minnesota, signaling that he'll miss the final two games of the Wild's road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Friday.

Hartman has already missed the last three games due to an upper-body injury, and he'll remain sidelined for Saturday's contest against Philadelphia and Tuesday's matchup against Pittsburgh. It's not yet clear when the Wild expect him to return to action, but it seems as though the earliest he'll be in the mix to do so will be Nov. 1 against Tampa Bay.

Ryan Hartman
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News