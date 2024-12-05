Ryan Johnson News: Called up by Buffalo

Johnson was recalled by the Sabres on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Johnson made 41 appearances for Buffalo last year, tallying seven assists, 39 blocked shots and eight hits while averaging 13:52 of ice time. He was sent to AHL Rochester ahead of the 2024-25 regular season but will join the NHL club after Rasmus Dahlin (back) exited Tuesday's game against the Avalanche. Johnson and Dennis Gilbert are candidates to enter the lineup if Dahlin is forced to miss time.