Ryan Lindgren News: Hands out assist in loss
Lindgren produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 7.
Lindgren set up a Nathan MacKinnon tally early in the third period. The helper was Lindgren's third over seven playoff contests, and he added 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in the Avalanche's short postseason run. He was acquired from the Rangers in March, but it's possible the Avalanche viewed the 27-year-old as a pure rental. Lindgren had a career-high 22 points over 72 regular-season outings and will be one of the better shutdown defensemen available in free agency this summer if he makes it to the market.
