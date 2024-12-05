Ryan McDonagh News: First multi-pointer of season

McDonagh picked up two assists in an 8-1 victory over the Sharks on Thursday.

He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and three blocks, and it was his first multi-point game of the season. McDonagh had gone without a point in six straight before Thursday, but he's not on this team to score. He's expected to stabilize the back end and shut down the top lines of opponents. McDonagh has no goals, eight assists and 47 blocks in 24 games this season. Barring injury, he'll hit the 1,000 games played plateau in the new year, but his fantasy impact is limited.