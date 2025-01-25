Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Seven points in last six games

Nugent-Hopkins scored twice Saturday in a 3-2 win over Buffalo.

He tied the game in the second period and scored the game-winner in the third frame. Nugent-Hopkins took a backdoor feed in the right faceoff circle and snapped the puck past James Reimer's glove. Nugent-Hopkins could struggle to reach the 50-point mark this season but has four goals and three assists in his last six games, including three multi-point efforts. He posted only three multi-point performances in his previous 42 appearances. RNH is better than what he's showing, so he could be a solid second-half boost to any fantasy manager's lineup if he can maintain some momentum.