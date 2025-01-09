Ryan Strome News: Earns 300th career assist

Strome logged an assist and went minus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Strome set up a Sam Colangelo tally in the second period. The helper was the 300th of Strome's career, but that was about the only positive for the Ducks' top-line center in the blowout loss. He's now at two goals and six helpers over his last seven contests, so it'll be important for him and his linemates to shake off this performance. Strome is at a total of 24 points, 75 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 41 appearances.