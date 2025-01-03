Ryan Strome News: Notches power-play assist

Strome recorded a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Strome's point streak is up to four games (two goals, three assists). This was his first power-play points since Dec. 12 versus the Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old center is making the most of his top-line role, though the Ducks' low-scoring offense often leads to even their top players being streaky. Strome is at seven goals, 14 helpers, four power-play points, 68 shots on net, 23 hits, 21 blocked shots, 21 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 38 appearances.