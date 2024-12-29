Ryan Strome News: Pots game-winner Sunday

Strome netted a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in 20:08 of ice time Sunday in a 5-3 win over Edmonton.

Strome was set up by Troy Terry for the game-winning goal at 17:24 of the third period. The marker was Strome's first since Nov. 29, and he snapped a four-game point drought in the process. Strome has recorded 41 points in each of the last two seasons, and he's on pace to finish right around that number again in 2024-25. The Ontario native is tied for second on the Ducks in points (six goals, 11 helpers) through 35 outings.