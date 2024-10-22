Ryan Strome News: Set to play Tuesday

Strome (illness) was on the ice for Tuesday's game-day skate, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports, indicating he'll be in the lineup to face San Jose.

Strome wasn't able to practice Monday but appears to be good to go for Tuesday's tilt. The 31-year-old center should remain in his second-line center role while also seeing minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Heading into the matchup with the Sharks, Strome is riding a three-game point streak during which he has registered two goals on seven shots and one helper.