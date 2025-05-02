Ryan Suter News: Bags helper in win

Suter logged an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

Suter has played the last two games since Tyler Tucker (lower body) exited the lineup. The 40-year-old Suter is firmly in a third-pairing role, though he's seeing fewer limitations than Nick Leddy. Suter has one assist, one shot on net, seven blocks and a minus-1 rating over four playoff appearances.