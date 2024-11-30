Sam Bennett News: Goals in three straight games

Bennett scored a goal Saturday in a 6-0 win over Carolina.

Bennett has put up a goal in three consecutive games, and he has points in four straight (three goals, two assists). He also has 14 shots on the streak. Bennett has put up 40 points or more in each of the last three seasons, but he's on an even greater pace at this point in 2024-25. His 12 goals, 11 assists and 74 shots in 24 games put Bennett on pace for 78 points and 252 shots, both of which would be career bests. That's a big stretch for a 28-year-old whose best totals came in 2021-22 (28 goals, 49 points, 241 shots), but never say never. Ride the Bennett wave for now until his pace slows.