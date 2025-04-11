Sam Carrick News: Provides two assists Thursday

Carrick notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Islanders.

Carrick was one of 10 Rangers to log multiple points. He got involved later in the game, assisting on both of Brett Berard's third-period goals. This ended a 15-game point drought for Carrick, who has largely stayed in a bottom-six role despite the lack of offense. For the season, the 33-year-old center is at a career-best 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) while adding 81 shots on net, 136 hits, 42 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 78 appearances.