Sam Lafferty Injury: Available if called upon

Lafferty (lower body) told reporters he is healthy and could be available against the Maple Leafs on Friday if called upon, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lafferty remains on injured reserve but could be activated in the coming days if given the all-clear. Considering the 29-year-old forward has registered just one point in his last 22 outings, few fantasy players will be anxiously awaiting his return to the lineup. In order to activate Lafferty off injured reserve, the Sabres will need to make a corresponding roster move by either sending a player down to the minors or placing Jordan Greenway (undisclosed) on injured reserve.