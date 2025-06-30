Sam Malinski News: Agrees to one-year contract

Malinski signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with Colorado on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Malinski generated five goals, 15 points, 115 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and 57 hits across 76 games during the 2024-25 regular season. He could enter the 2025-26 campaign on Colorado's third pairing but proved capable of handling top-four minutes last campaign when injuries piled up.