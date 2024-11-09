Sam Malinski News: Scores in Saturday's win

Malinski scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Malinski snapped a four-game point drought with his first goal of the campaign. The 26-year-old defenseman has held onto a third-pairing role all season, and the Avalanche's lone change on the blue line Saturday was to bring in John Ludvig for Calvin de Haan, which suggests Malinski has some job security. Overall, Malinski has four points, 19 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-2 rating over 15 appearances.