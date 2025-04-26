Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault Injury: Still being evaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Montembeault (lower body) is still being evaluated ahead of Game 4 against Washington on Sunday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

After leaving Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in the second period, Montembeault's availability for Sunday's home matchup in Game 4 is unclear. Jakub Dobes won Game 3 in relief, stopping seven of eight shots, and could get his first NHL playoff start if Montembeault is unavailable for Sunday's game. Montreal could recall Cayden Primeau from AHL Laval before Game 4 as insurance.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
