Sam Montembeault Injury: Unavailable for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Montembeault (lower body) won't be available for Wednesday's Game 5 on the road against Washington, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Montembeault sustained a lower-body injury in Game 3, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Wednesday. Jakub Dobes has been named Montreal's starter for Wednesday's game, while Montembeault isn't with the team in Washington, so Cayden Primeau will dress as the No. 2 netminder.

