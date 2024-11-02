Sam Montembeault News: Better, but Habs lose

Montembeault stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

Montembeault was much better Saturday than in his previous start, when he was pulled after allowing five goals on 10 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Kraken. Defense and goaltending have been issues early on for Montreal, which had allowed 14 goals in its two previous games before Montembeault restored order Saturday. He upped his save percentage to .894 and improved his goals-against average to 3.43. Montreal is off until Tuesday when it hosts Calgary.