Sam Montembeault News: Chased again

Montembeault allowed five goals on 10 shots and was removed early in the second period of Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Kraken.

Montembeault let in a couple goals that took odd redirects on the way to the net, but this was the second time in three outings he was pulled early. Montreal has allowed 21 goals in three of his starts, and Montembeault exited Tuesday's game with a 3.67 goals-against average and .891 save percentage. The Canadiens are back it Thursday when they go on the road to face Washington.