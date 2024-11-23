Sam Montembeault News: Pulled early in loss

Montembeault allowed five goals on 25 shots and was pulled after two periods in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Vegas.

Montembeault, who won three of his last four with a .966 save percentage, started well with a scoreless first period before it all came apart. The Golden Knights made life difficult in the second, putting five pucks past him on 13 shots and that was it. Cayden Primeau replaced him in net to start the third period. It was the third time in 15 starts Montembeault hasn't finished a game he started. The Canadiens next game is Tuesday at home against Columbus.