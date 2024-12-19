Sam Steel News: Scores in loss to Toronto

Steel scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Steel has two goals and two assists over nine contests in December. It's not a lot of offense, but he continues to provide consistency in a depth role for the Stars, most often as the fourth-line center. He's up to four goals, 13 points, 36 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-2 rating through 30 outings overall. Steel has a chance at a career-best year -- his previous high mark is 28 points in 65 games in 2022-23 with the Wild.