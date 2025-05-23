NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 23

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's only one game on Friday's NHL slate as the Oilers will look to even up the series in Dallas to avoid going into an 0-2 hole. Your lineup will consist of six players, including an MVP spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points and costs 1.5 times the salary. You also get a $60,000 salary cap.

MVP

Connor McDavid, EDM at DAL ($21,000): It never hurts to take the best player in hockey. McDavid is tied for second in NHL playoff scoring with three goals and 16 assists, including a pair of helpers during Game 1.

UTILITY

Mikko Rantanen, DAL vs. EDM ($12,400): Rantanen leads the league in postseason points with 20 and notched an assist in the opener. He's also gone four games without a goal, so he should be able to correct that on Friday.

Zach Hyman, EDM at DAL ($8,000): Hyman recorded an NHL-best 16 playoff goals last season. While he's struggled offensively at times, he still participates on the lead line alongside McDavid and has posted three goals and five assists across his last 12 outings.

Mason Marchment, DAL vs. EDM ($7,200): Marchment has registered an assist in back-to-back matchups to give him five points overall. He's also the third line with Sam Steel and Tyler Seguin, yet also participates on the first power play.

Tyler Seguin, DAL vs. EDM ($7,800): Seguin also plays on the Stars' top man-advantage. He did well on Wednesday with two goals and an assist to put him up to eight postseason points.

Trent Frederic, EDM at DAL ($3,600): Frederic has produced a goal and two assists overall to go with seven blocked shots from his last six appearances making for a nice value to round out your DFS rosters.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.