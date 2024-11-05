Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson Injury: Traveling with Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 12:26pm

Ersson (lower body) is traveling with the Flyers and spent some time on the ice in full gear Tuesday, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ersson isn't expected to play in Tuesday's road tilt versus Carolina, but joining the Flyers on their trip opens the door to him potentially playing Thursday in Tampa Bay or Saturday's road game against the Panthers. He has a 4-2-1 record, 2.68 GAA and .901 save percentage in nine appearances in 2024-25. Aleksei Kolosov is set to start Tuesday, and Ivan Fedotov is projected to serve as the backup netminder.

