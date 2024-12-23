Samuel Ersson News: Yanked after two frames

Ersson was pulled after allowing five goals on 14 shots in the first two periods of Monday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

He was replaced by Aleksei Kolosov, who stopped six of seven shots in relief. The Flyers showed no fight Monday, and Ersson was left to fend off the flightless birds on his own. The Pens scored four times in the first period, including two with the man advantage. The Flyers have struggled with discipline, and their penalty kill hasn't been good enough. They are 3-6-1 over their last 10 games, and they have a minus-22 goal differential. Put simply, Ersson is a risk in your fantasy net.