Scott Perunovich News: Snags helper in overtime win

Perunovich logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Perunovich helped out on a Radek Faksa tally in the first period. Both of Perunovich's points this season have come over the last four games as he finally looks to be finding his way on offense. A larger role helps -- the Blues are without the services of Philip Broberg (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body) and Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body) at this time, decimating the left side of the team's defense. Perunovich has added four shots on net, 12 blocked shots, six hits and a minus-1 rating over nine outings.