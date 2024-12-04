Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Picks up relief win in Avs debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Wedgewood stopped all 22 shots he faced after replacing Alexandar Georgiev midway through the first period Tuesday, recording the win in a 5-4 victory over the Sabres.

The Avs dug a 4-0 hole for themselves before the 12-minute mark of the first frame, but switching goaltenders seemed to light a spark under the club and they rallied for a remarkable comeback win. It was Wedgewood's first appearance for Colorado since being traded west from Nashville, and the win was just his second of the season. The 32-year-old netminder has a mediocre 3.12 GAA and .895 save percentage in six outings, but Georgiev's recent struggles have likely opened the door for Wedgewood to at least move into a timeshare.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now