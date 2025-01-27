Sean Couturier Injury: Ruled out with illness

Couturier has been ruled out for Monday's game against New Jersey due to an illness.

Couturier has missed just two of the Flyers' first 50 games of the season, but he'll be sidelined for the first time since Dec. 21 on Monday. It's not yet clear what illness he's dealing with, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's road matchup in New Jersey. Scott Laughton will return to the lineup Monday after missing the last three games while tending to a family matter.