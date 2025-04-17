Sean Couturier News: Supplies two helpers Thursday

Couturier logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Couturier ended the year strong with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) over the last 13 games. That brought him to a total of 45 points, his most in any of the last five years -- he also missed a full season in that span (2022-23). The center had 15 goals, 30 assists, four power-play points, 155 shots on net, 54 hits, 45 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 79 appearances, mainly serving in a top-six role. He'll likely stay there for a while longer, but if the Flyers upgrade their center depth, Couturier could eventually shuffle down to the third line in a shutdown role.