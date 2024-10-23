Sean Durzi Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Durzi will be out 4-6 months after surgery to repair his injured right shoulder, Utah announced Wednesday.

Durzi's timeline matches what was previously reported when he was put on injured reserve, but this update provides more clarity on the exact nature of his injury. While it would be on the early end of his recovery timeline, four months could see the blueliner returning following the NHL break for the Four Nations Face-Off in February. Given how long Durzi will be out, he could be a candidate for long-term injured reserve if Utah needs the cap space.