Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sean Durzi headshot

Sean Durzi Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 2:07pm

Durzi will be out 4-6 months after surgery to repair his injured right shoulder, Utah announced Wednesday.

Durzi's timeline matches what was previously reported when he was put on injured reserve, but this update provides more clarity on the exact nature of his injury. While it would be on the early end of his recovery timeline, four months could see the blueliner returning following the NHL break for the Four Nations Face-Off in February. Given how long Durzi will be out, he could be a candidate for long-term injured reserve if Utah needs the cap space.

Sean Durzi
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News