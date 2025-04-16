Fantasy Hockey
Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan News: Extends point streak to five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Monahan recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Monahan has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The 30-year-old center hasn't missed a beat since returning from a long-term wrist injury -- he's collected 15 points over 12 outings since his return. Overall, Monahan has 19 goals, 37 helpers, 128 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 53 appearances.

Sean Monahan
Columbus Blue Jackets
