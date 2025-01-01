Fantasy Hockey
Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan News: Three-point effort against Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Monahan notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

It's been an incredibly emotional first season for Monahan in Columbus, but he's risen to the occasion and has found another gear heading into the new year. Over the last six games, the veteran center has four multi-point performances, compiling four goals and 11 points over that stretch. Monhana's provided the Blue Jackets with a true first-line threat, and through 38 appearances he's produced 13 goals and 36 points while also helping younger players like Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov take a big step forward.

