Sean Monahan News: Two points against Caps

Monahan scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Capitals.

The veteran center set up Zach Werenski for what proved to be the game-winning goal just one minute into the first period, then potted his own tally early in the second. Monahan has been locked in since returning from a wrist injury in late March, producing five goals and 12 points over the last 10 contests, and if the Blue Jackets somehow pull off a miraculous finish to the regular season and make the playoffs, the 30-year-old will be a huge factor in that success.