Sean Walker Injury: Battling shoulder injury

Walker did not play in the final three postseason games due to a shoulder injury, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Friday.

Walker had been dealing with a shoulder injury for the entire postseason, but a hit he took during Game 2 against the Capitals in the second round made it worse and forced him out of the lineup. The injury won't require surgery, and he should be ready for training camp in the fall. The 30-year-old scored a goal and added two assists in 12 postseason games.