Sean Walker headshot

Sean Walker Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Walker (undisclosed) will remain sidelined against the Panthers in Game 5 on Wednesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Walker will be on the shelf for his third straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. With Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed) also missing out, the Canes will need to once again rely on Alexander Nikishin and Scott Morrow to fill out the blue line.

Sean Walker
Carolina Hurricanes
