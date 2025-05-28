Sean Walker Injury: Out again Wednesday
Walker (undisclosed) will remain sidelined against the Panthers in Game 5 on Wednesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Walker will be on the shelf for his third straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. With Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed) also missing out, the Canes will need to once again rely on Alexander Nikishin and Scott Morrow to fill out the blue line.
