Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Nets game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Aho delivered a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Aho found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 5 and did it when it mattered the most for the Hurricanes. The 27-year-old playmaker potted the game-winning goal just 59 seconds into overtime to give Carolina the victory with his 14th goal of the campaign. Even though Aho has notched just two goals and six total points since the beginning of January, he remains productive and has 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) in 47 appearances this season.

