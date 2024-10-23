Sebastian Aho News: Scores game-winning goal Tuesday

Aho scored the game-winning goal and also added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Aho was the Hurricanes' hero Tuesday, as he scored the game-winning goal with only seven seconds left in overtime with a rocket from the right faceoff circle. He's now had multi-point performances in back-to-back games, and he's also cracked the scoresheet in four straight outings, racking up two goals and four assists in what has been a very productive stretch for the 27-year-old winger.