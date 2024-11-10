Sergei Bobrovsky News: Hangs on for shootout win

Bobrovsky turned aside 34 shots in regulation and overtime and four of five shootout attempts in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

All of Florida's scoring in regulation came in the second period, which made for a nervous third for Bobrovsky after a Garnet Hathaway pass attempt midway through the frame deflected off Uvis Balinskis and between the netminder's legs for the tying goal. Bobrovsky didn't get rattled though, and he out-dueled Samuel Ersson in the shootout. Bob has won five straight starts and has gone 8-2-1 through 11 outings on the season, but his 2.95 GAA and .895 save percentage are less impressive.