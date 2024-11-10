Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Hangs on for shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Bobrovsky turned aside 34 shots in regulation and overtime and four of five shootout attempts in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

All of Florida's scoring in regulation came in the second period, which made for a nervous third for Bobrovsky after a Garnet Hathaway pass attempt midway through the frame deflected off Uvis Balinskis and between the netminder's legs for the tying goal. Bobrovsky didn't get rattled though, and he out-dueled Samuel Ersson in the shootout. Bob has won five straight starts and has gone 8-2-1 through 11 outings on the season, but his 2.95 GAA and .895 save percentage are less impressive.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now