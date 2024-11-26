Seth Jarvis News: Three-point effort in return

Jarvis scored a shorthanded goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

The 22-year-old winger wasted little time making an impact in his return from a seven-game absence due to an upper-body injury, getting the Canes on the board midway through the first period before setting up tallies by Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas in the third. Carolina appears to have made a good investment when the team signed Jarvis to an eight-year extension in August -- through his first 14 contests of 2024-25, he's racked up five goals and 14 points.