Shakir Mukhamadullin Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Mukhamadullin underwent shoulder surgery last week, Max Miller of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Mukhamadullin is expected to be 100 percent ahead of training camp in September. The defenseman had two goals and nine assists across 30 appearances this season. He should take on a bigger role with the Sharks next season as the 23-year-old was selected in the first round, 20th overall, by the Devils in 2020.