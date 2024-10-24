Shane Pinto Injury: Game-time call for Friday

Pinto (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision for Friday's game against Vegas, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports Thursday.

Pinto didn't participate in Thursday's practice. He has a goal and three points in six appearances this season. He hasn't missed a game yet in 2024-25, recording two hits and one block in 17:22 of ice time in Ottawa's 4-0 win over Utah on Tuesday. If it ends up being the case that Pinto, David Perron (personal) and Artem Zub (concussion) are all unavailable, then Ottawa will need to recall someone from the minors or dress just 11 forwards and six defensemen Friday.