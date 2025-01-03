Shane Pinto News: Snags assist in loss

Pinto produced an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Pinto had gone three games without a point, though that followed a run of five goals and an assist over five outings. The 24-year-old was listed as the top-line center Thursday and appears to be in a prominent role for the Senators at this time. He's at 10 points, 53 shots on net, 30 hits, 24 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 29 appearances. Most of his offense has come since mid-December, so don't let the low season-long output fool you.